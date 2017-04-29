IMPD investigating after man shot and killed in south side apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

IMPD received reports of shots fired at around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of Portage Ct., they found a man shot at least one time near the entryway.

The male victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Police say two other individuals who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were taken in for questioning.

At this time, detectives believe this shooting resulted from a disturbance.

"This is a initial, preliminary investigation," said IMPD Public Information Officer Aaron Hamer, "we do know that there was a disturbance inside the residence and this was ultimately the result of it."

Hamer says the two individuals are somehow "involved" in what happened, but as of Saturday morning, Hamer could not elaborate further about the extent of their involvement or their relationship to the victim.

Crime scene techs remained at the Bradford Lakes Apartment for several hours processing it for evidence. Officials say a weapon was recovered from the apartment unit.