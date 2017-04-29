Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition nationally recognized by Director of FBI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition recently received the 2016 Director's Community Leadership Award.

This honor is presented by the Director of the FBI and is awarded to individuals who have "demonstrated outstanding contributions to their local communities through service."

The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition is receiving this award due to their work in uniting community leaders, businesses and law enforcement to address the city's violence, recurring unemployment and lack of education.

Rev. Harrison joined Director Comey on-stage to help accept the award.

FOX59's Fanchon Stinger traveled with the Coalition to Washington D.C. to cover the ceremony.

Ten Point has been described, on both a national and local level, as a "catalyst for change" in Indianapolis.

The award was created in 1990 as a way to honor individuals and organizations for combating crime, terrorism, drugs and violence in the United States.

Past recipients from Indiana include: