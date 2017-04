Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and if you're looking for inspiration for your party, head on over to Market District in Carmel for some ideas.

The store will be celebrating the holiday in a huge way from May 5-7, with a street taco station and agua fresca theater. You'll be able to sample several tasty treats throughout the store.

For more information, click here.