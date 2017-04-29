RECIPES: Cinco de Mayo cocktails

Recipes courtesy of mixologist Jason Foust.

BLOODY MARIA

1.5 oz Patron Reposado

4oz tomato juice or Clamato

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Valentina hot sauce

1/2 tbsp Tajin

1/2 oz Lime Juice

Chamoy Rim

 

TEQUILA SUNRISE

1.5 oz Roca Patron Silver

4 oz Cara Cara Juice

.75 Oz blueberry pomegranate shrub

Half slice blood orange

 

Roasted pineapple infused tequila

Core and cut 1 pineapple into pieces.  Sautée with 1/2 cup brown sugar and cook just until soft.  Remove from heat and let cool.

Place pineapple in container with 1 bottle silver or Blanco tequila.  Infuse for 2-3 days. Repeat process with another pineapple, replace pineapple in tequila and let infuse for another 2-3 days.  Strain out pineapple, serve cold.