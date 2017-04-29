RECIPES: Cinco de Mayo cocktails

Recipes courtesy of mixologist Jason Foust.
BLOODY MARIA
1.5 oz Patron Reposado
4oz tomato juice or Clamato
1 tbs Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp Valentina hot sauce
1/2 tbsp Tajin
1/2 oz Lime Juice
Chamoy Rim
TEQUILA SUNRISE
1.5 oz Roca Patron Silver
4 oz Cara Cara Juice
.75 Oz blueberry pomegranate shrub
Half slice blood orange
Roasted pineapple infused tequila
Core and cut 1 pineapple into pieces. Sautée with 1/2 cup brown sugar and cook just until soft. Remove from heat and let cool.
Place pineapple in container with 1 bottle silver or Blanco tequila. Infuse for 2-3 days. Repeat process with another pineapple, replace pineapple in tequila and let infuse for another 2-3 days. Strain out pineapple, serve cold.