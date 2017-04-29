× Shots fired after fight at Brother’s Bar near Ball State University

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police are investigating a fight where shots were fired during a dispute at a campus bar near Ball State University.

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to Brother’s Bar in the village bar district right off Ball State’s campus for a reported fight.

Police arrested Kalib Kemper and Devin Weatherly on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

At some point during the fight, shots were fired in the air. One person was reportedly knocked unconscious in the fight.

We will update this story once we receive more details.