Trio arrested after downtown attack and robbery

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police have arrested three persons suspected of attacking and robbing a man near downtown Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. IMPD officers were flagged down by a male at 10 west Georgia Street. The man told officers he had just been robbed.

The victim and a pair of witnesses told officers that two men and a woman attacked the man and took money and his wallet from his pockets.

Officers located three people matching a description given by the victim and witnesses, hiding behind dumpsters in an alley nearby.

Police say the female suspect still had the victim’s money and credit cards in her possession.

According to investigators, the victim and witnesses were able to make positive identification of the three suspects.

Police identified the suspects as 21-year-old Zachery Decker, 21-year-old Nicholas Winberg and 24-year-old Cristina Morris.

All three were taken to the Arrestee Processing Center on a preliminary charge of robbery and battery.