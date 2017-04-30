× 8-year-old boy who bonded with Golden State Warriors dies of cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An 8-year-old boy battling cancer at Riley Hospital for Children has died.

Brody Stephens’ father confirmed the sad news with our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star Sunday morning.

Brody was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a disease with which he was all too familiar. He also battled it as a baby.

People across the country have followed Brody’s journey, including the Golden State Warriors.

Brody formed a bond with the players of his favorite team. Star point guard Steph Curry even visited his hospital room in the fall. The two sat and laughed, then went through Brody’s massive collection of sports cards.

Brody also recently got the chance to travel to California to play with the Warriors. Coach Steve Kerr texted his dad on Christmas and invited Brody to play basketball with the team. He was also the ball boy during their game against the Utah Jazz.

Kerr took to Twitter after hearing of Brody’s passing, saying “We love you Brody. #BrodyStrong”

Brody’s family told the Indianapolis Star that they are planning a celebration of life ceremony for the boy.

“He was a very special kid that inspired everyone that knew him,” Brody’s father said in a text Sunday.