Actress Shannen Doherty says her cancer is in remission

Actress Shannen Doherty’s cancer is in remission. The 46-year-old shared the news on social media this weekend.

She posted that it was good news but the next five years are crucial because of possible reoccurrence.

“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” she wrote.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has documented her battle on her Instagram page.

Last October, she posted a chilling photo of herself in a hospital bed. She also offered words of hope following a treatment.

“Sometimes it just feels like you aren’t going to make it. That passes. Sometimes the next day or 2 days later or 6 but it passes and movement is possible,” said Doherty. “Hope is possible. Possibility is possible. To my cancer family and everyone suffering…. stay courageous. Stay strong. Stay positive. #wegotthis. #fightlikeagirl.”

Doherty is best known for starring in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Charmed” and “Heathers.”

“90210” cast mate Jennie Garth praised Doherty on Instagram by sharing a picture, calling her the “strongest lady I’ve ever known.”