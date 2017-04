Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- April 30th is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and if you're looking for a new furry friend to add to your family, the Hamilton County Humane Society wants you to check out their adoptable pets.

Buffy Phyne with Hamilton Humane and Mona, a senior dog at the shelter, stopped by FOX59 news to tell us more about why adopting is so important.