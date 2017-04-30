× Flash flooding and severe storms possible today

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through 12 pm on Monday. If you encounter any water covered roadways, find an alternate route, do not try and drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown.

Widespread rainfall totals of 4-5″ have already fallen since Friday night, an additional 1-3″ is possible by Monday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing through midday. But there will also be breaks in the precipitation today.

Later this afternoon we are tracking the potential for a cluster of storms to develop in our western counties around 4pm and move into Indy around 6pm. This will be our best chance for severe weather.

The entire state is under a slight risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening. Flooding, strong winds, and hail are the main concerns, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

As the warm lifts north today temperatures will surge into the lower 80s.

A cold front associated with the system pushes east through the state during the early morning hours Monday. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible as the front passes.

The front will be east of the area by mid morning Monday and we will see a few dry hours around midday.

As the low continues shifting east a few wrap around showers are possible late afternoon.

Cooler air arrives behind the system, dropping temperatures into the upper 50s by Monday afternoon. Another disturbance moves in midweek returning a few showers and storms. Next weekend though, is looking dry!