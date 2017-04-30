× IMPD: Man arrested after attacking nightclub security guard with box cutter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was arrested Friday night after police say he attacked a nightclub security guard with a box cutter on the northeast side.

Police were called to the incident at the Ebony and Ivory Nightclub in the 5100 block of East 38th Street around 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect, 36-year-old Michael Robertson, being pinned down by security guards.

Witnesses told police Robertson attacked the guard after being denied entry due to a private event being held at the club. Camera footage reportedly shows him attempting to punch the guard before grabbing a box cutter and chasing him through the parking lot and back into the club.

The security guard sustained several cuts to both sides of his head and was taken to Community Hospital for treatment. A guard was cut on the finger while attempting to subdue Robertson and was treated at the scene.

Robertson was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center and preliminarily charged with aggravated battery.