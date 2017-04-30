IN Focus: Panelists discuss Holcomb’s first session, Trump’s first 100 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What's the reaction to Governor Holcomb's first legislative session? After signing the state budget on Thursday, the governor still has to decide whether to sign or veto the controversial bill dealing with cold beer sales at convenience stores.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Albright, Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner and Mike Murphy discuss the governor's first session, and new polling numbers looking at how voters are grading President Donald Trump's first 100 days.

The new poll from Fox News shows a 45% approval rating, while 48 percent disapprove. Half of all voters think the President is failing at bringing real change to Washington, while voters are split along party lines when it comes to the issue of health care.