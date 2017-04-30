IN Focus: State Democrats discuss first 100 days, 2018 midterms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - After a disappointing election year in 2016, Indiana Democrats are looking ahead to the 2018 midterms, determined to dispute the notion that their party's influence is waning at the state level.

Last year's election brought GOP victories in the race for Governor and U.S. Senate, while Democrats saw their numbers dwindle further in the state Senate, where they now hold just nine of 50 seats.

Despite that, Zody says he's hopeful for the future.

"The state of the Democratic party in this state is strong. I don't believe it's in disarray," said Zody. "Nationally, there's a dialogue going on about the future of the party and we're a part of that dialogue, but we're going to stay focused on Indiana, on our 92 counties and nine congressional districts."

Zody said they're working to recruit Congressional candidates for 2018, in the wake of some surprisingly close special elections in the red states of Georgia and Kansas. Zody felt that same momentum could translate to renewed opportunities for Democrats to try and make gains in Indiana's 2nd, 5th and 8th congressional districts.

"Hoosiers are upset and they’re organizing," said Zody. "So thank you for that, Mr. President."

In a prepared statement Friday, Zody added: