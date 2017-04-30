IN Focus: Young, Donnelly discuss threat of government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Congress may have averted a government shutdown - for now - but controversy remains on several key sticking points including health care policy and funding for the President's border wall.

On Friday, lawmakers in the House and Senate passed a continuing resolution, essentially delaying their deadline one more week.

Before they returned to D.C. from spring break, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) spoke with FOX59's Matt Smith about some of the key sticking points in the talks, including the controversy over the proposed border wall.

"People didn't send me to Washington to shut the government down, so I'm going to do everything I can," said Young. "We've got to maintain our promises to the American people. This President did promise to keep the southern border secure, so I support that, I support border security. But I've never been a big fan of bright red lines to particular approaches. Maybe we can find some compromise to keep the border secure."

Donnelly wouldn't comment specifically on the border wall issue, but did say he would work to keep the government running.

"I've always voted to keep the government open," said Donnelly. "What this has to be is an effort to work together so that it's not just one side or the other side. This is about America, this is about Indiana. This shouldn't be hard."

Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) also spoke with FOX59 about the continuing resolution to fund the government for another week, and the debate over how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Meantime, another Indiana congressman issued a blistering statement after voting against Friday's continuing resolution.

In a written statement, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) said: