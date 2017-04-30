× Indianapolis Animal Care Services waiving adoption fee for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sunday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. To celebrate, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is offering a free pet adoption deal.

The shelter is waiving its regular $60 adoption fee to get as many animals out of the shelter and into forever homes.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter’s 2600 S. Harding Street location.

IACS says it currently has 319 dogs and 273 cats looking for a new home.

“Because we are the only open-intake shelter in Marion County, we rely on getting pets adopted out and in safe homes so that we have enough space for all animals who need our help,” said Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

The shelter offered the following tips for those looking to bring home a furry friend:

Bring a valid form of identification (i.e driver’s license)

If you rent your home or apartment, bring a copy of your lease that states their pet policy

Get the shelter at least an hour before closing so that you have enough time to interact with a few potential new pets to make sure it’s a good match

If you have small children or other pets in the home, a meet-and-greet for all family members may be required.

Bring a leash for your new dog or a carrier for your new cat. No leash or carrier? No problem! IACS has leashes available for $1, and carriers available for $5.

There will be no holds on any specific animal, so come prepared and take a few moments to check out all adoptable pets at IACS by visiting the shelter and indy.gov/acs