× Police looking for missing 74-year-old-man last seen in Cicero area

CICERO, Ind. – Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Cicero police in attempting to locate 74-year-old John Alden.

He was last scene at around 2:30 p.m. today and has light brown hair and a tan complexion.

Alden frequently walks in the Cicero area and is believed to be on foot wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on the location of John Alden is asked to contact Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.