× Report: Colts’ GM Chris Ballard reshaping scouting department

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – First-year general manager Chris Ballard is reportedly reshaping the Indianapolis Colts’ scouting department.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is parting ways with T.J. McCreight, its director of college scouting for the past five seasons.

Other moves are expected, and the shuffling shouldn’t come as a surprise. Ballard relied on the Colts’ existing scouting department after succeeding Ryan Grigson in late January, but general managers routinely hire personnel individuals they are familiar with.

