× Stormy Sunday night expected with windy and cooler conditions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! It’s been a soggy past few days with Indianapolis seeing 3.56 inches of rainfall as of 4:30 p.m. Here’s a look at other area 3-day rain totals. Keep in mind, the rain continues to fall so we’ll keep adding to these totals.

A daily rainfall record was broken Saturday for the date in Indy. The city received 1.99 inches of rain and broke the previous record 1.71 inches from 1970. We’ve had more rain in the past few days than we’ve had in the entire month leading up to this point!

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 8 a.m. Monday for central Indiana. An additional inch of rainfall is possible through early Monday on top of what we’ve already had today.

Thunderstorms will continue tonight as the main forcing for the storm system arrives and interacts with the somewhat warm, moist air in place. Some storms may be strong with the possibility of an isolated severe storm. Flash flooding will be a threat in any storm. As the upper-level jet moves overhead, it will turn windy. Gusts to 35 mph are possible tonight as temperatures fall to the mid-50s by daybreak Monday.

Temperatures will hold in the 50s through much of the day Monday as winds gust up to 40 mph at times. A much cooler day is in store with early morning rain. As the dry slot of the storm system moves through, we may actually see some sunshine at daybreak before more clouds build back in.

The upper 60s you’ll see for Monday on the 7-day forecast represents a midnight high temperature. That number will fall through the night and morning.

Tuesday looks to be a dry day for us (finally), with highs in the low 60s.

A low-pressure system will develop to the south of Indiana mid week and bring additional rain chances to the area. –Danielle Dozier