Superheroes join forces to raise money for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Saturday, May 6 is Free Comic Book Day, and a group of local heroes is joining forces to raise money for a good cause.

The Castleton location of Downtown Comics will be hosting the Circle City Ghostbusters and other costumed characters for a fundraiser benefiting the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St Vincent. There'll be a prize wheel, and raffles throughout the day, and all funds raised will be donated to the hospital. You'll also have a chance to take pictures with an array of superheroes.

We chatted with Downtown Comics owner Mike Costello, Medical Director of the Child Protection Team at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital Cortney Demetris and Jacob Bartlett from the Circle City Ghostbusters about what else you can look forward to on that day.