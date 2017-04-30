Flood Warning issued for much of central Indiana, including Marion County until 8:45 p.m.

Water company posts water boil notice for parts of Monroe County

Posted 4:39 PM, April 30, 2017, by

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Southern Monroe Water Authority have posted a water boil notice due to a City of Bloomington main break for parts of Monroe County.

The boil notice is in effect for the following areas:

  • Archer Lane
  • Bolin Lane
  • Boroff Rd.
  • Church Lane
  • Dillman Rd.
  • The Bluffs
  • East Lane
  • Empire Rd.
  • Empire Mill Rd.
  • Farmers Field
  • Foxwood Estates
  • Glenn View Drive
  • Jeremy Drive
  • Mahaffey Woods Drive
  • Moss Wood Estates
  • Nicole Drive
  • Patrica Lane
  • Production Drive
  • Rockport Rd.
  • Rolling Glenn
  • Shaw Rd.
  • Stansifer Lane
  • That Rd.
  • Victor Heights
  • Victor Pike
  • Viola Drive
  • Watson Drive
  • Wynbrooke Estates
  • 5845 S. Old State Rd.
  • 37 to 6755 S. Old State Rd.

This boil order is precautionary, customers may notice lower pressure or complete loss of water. Please boil all water intended for cooking and drinking for 5 minutes prior to use for 48 hours.

Customers can check the Southern Monroe Water Authority website for updates. ​