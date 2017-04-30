× Water company posts water boil notice for parts of Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Southern Monroe Water Authority have posted a water boil notice due to a City of Bloomington main break for parts of Monroe County.

The boil notice is in effect for the following areas:

Archer Lane

Bolin Lane

Boroff Rd.

Church Lane

Dillman Rd.

The Bluffs

East Lane

Empire Rd.

Empire Mill Rd.

Farmers Field

Foxwood Estates

Glenn View Drive

Jeremy Drive

Mahaffey Woods Drive

Moss Wood Estates

Nicole Drive

Patrica Lane

Production Drive

Rockport Rd.

Rolling Glenn

Shaw Rd.

Stansifer Lane

That Rd.

Victor Heights

Victor Pike

Viola Drive

Watson Drive

Wynbrooke Estates

5845 S. Old State Rd.

37 to 6755 S. Old State Rd.

This boil order is precautionary, customers may notice lower pressure or complete loss of water. Please boil all water intended for cooking and drinking for 5 minutes prior to use for 48 hours.

Customers can check the Southern Monroe Water Authority website for updates. ​