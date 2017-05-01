Dallas firefighter shot in active shooter situation, police say

DALLAS — A gunman shot a member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department on Monday, according to a tweet from the city’s police department.

The Dallas Police Department described the incident as an active shooter situation, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

Officers were pinned down, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Association, the union representing local officers.

Officers were closing roads near the intersection of Dolphin Street and Interstate 30, calling the area an “active scene” as of about 12:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET).

The shooting occurred at Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Dodd J. Miller Training Center, local affiliates reported. The center is located about a quarter-mile south of Interstate 30.

The injured person was transported to a hospital, Dallas police told KTVT. The person’s condition is unknown.

