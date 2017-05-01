Dozens of volunteers help repair homes in Haughville neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a team effort over the weekend as a group helped Indianapolis residents repair their homes for free.

Nearly 200 volunteers from several area companies took part in the effort, which focused on nine homeowners Saturday in the Haughville neighborhood west of downtown Indianapolis.

Residents applied for the help, and organizers selected those most in need. The help was much appreciated for people like William McConnell, a 90-year-old Army veteran whose home needed work.

“There is goodness still in this world,” McConnell said. “I think they’ve done a wonderful job.”

Volunteers worked on everything from plumbing to carpentry.

“It’s various kinds of home improvement, but it is primarily focused on a safe and healthy home,” said David Werking, president of Rebuilding Together Indianapolis.

Some homeowners received new beds, lights and kitchen cabinets. Learn more about Rebuilding Together Indianapolis here.