Flooding remains concern across central Indiana after rain-filled weekend

While the rain began to let up Monday morning, many Hoosiers are feeling waterlogged after a rain-filled weekend.

Flooding continues to be a problem around central Indiana, and drivers should remain cautious of high waters on area roadways. A Flood Warning remained in effect for several area waterways.

Since Friday afternoon, between 3 and 5 inches of rain fell across the state. In Indianapolis, 4.43 inches fell from Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. More rain showers were forecast Monday afternoon.

Impressive rains to end April! 4.43" from Friday until 6AM this morning! Here is the new month stats... @FOX59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/3aRkcgoGLL — Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) May 1, 2017

The Department of Homeland Security reminded drivers not to try to drive through flooded area, even if they have a large vehicle like a truck, SUV or van. Drivers should give themselves extra time just in case they need to use an alternate route.

Eastern Greene Community Schools and Richland-Bean Blossom Schools were on two-hour delays due to flooding problems and power outages in the area. You can find school delays and closings here.