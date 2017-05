INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Museum has advanced to the second round of the International Museum Dance Off! Our very own Indiana State Museum received nearly 35% of the 24,000 votes cast in the first round.

Vote for them in the second round today! Voting lasts until 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

If they win today, they will advance to the national finals to face off against museums in the western United States. The winner of that round will represent the U.S. in the international finals!

Click here to vote!