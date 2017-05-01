× I-65 ramp to close in Clark County as weekend storm clean-up continues

CLARK COUNTY, Ind.—Interstate 65’s southbound exit ramp to Old State Road 311 at Sellersburg will close later this week during overnight hours to allow workers to clean and re-seal pavement joints. Closure of the exit ramp is tentatively scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday (May 4). Inclement weather could push this operation back a day or two.

Meanwhile, crews continue “cleaning up” in response to storms that impacted Clark County over the weekend. Displaced highway signs have been reset—while efforts to reestablish a 30-foot section of drainage pipe dislodged by flooding near Muddy Fork is ongoing.

All I-65 traffic in the north section are using lanes on the southbound side between mile markers 16.6 and 11.0—while the contractors replace and widen pavement on the east side of the interstate. All I-65 traffic in the south section are using lanes on the northbound side while the roadway is begin rebuilt and a lane added on the west side of the highway.