Indianapolis man to serve 8 years for shooting at officer's home, vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man who pleaded guilty to shooting into the home an Indianapolis police officer as the officer’s wife and son slept inside learned his sentence Monday.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced that March Ratney will serve eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The incident occurred on July 12, 2016. There were no injuries. The IMPD officer’s police vehicle sustained three bullet holes and his home was hit five times.

The Marion County Crime Lab recovered 17 spent shell casings from the front of the residence. The officer, his wife and child were all inside the home at the time of the shooting.

In April, Ratney pleaded guilty to the highest level charge filed against him: unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Ratney was on parole at the time of the shooting for a 2010 conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He could serve additional time for that based on this conviction.