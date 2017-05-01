× IndyGo bus routes to be affected during OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IndyGo passengers should prepare for detoured and delayed bus service downtown with significant service interruptions on the city’s west side due to the annual OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Street closures for event set-up will begin as early as Friday evening, May 5, at 6:00 p.m., and will divert regular bus service for eastbound routes 3, 10, and 37.

Mini Marathon Setup – Friday, May 5

Eastbound stops for Routes 3, 10, and 37 will be closed on New York St. between White River Parkway and West St.

Mini Marathon Race Day – Saturday, May 6

On Mini-Marathon race day, Saturday, May 6, street closures will impact IndyGo bus service between the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and central downtown both directions, re-routing service for routes 3, 8, 10, 15, 18, 24, 25, 28 and 37.

Street closures will impact on-time performance for scheduled bus service. IndyGo strongly encourages transferring at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center to avoid downtown stop closures and advises passengers to select an earlier scheduled bus trip.

Downtown Stop Closures:

Affected stops will be closed from approximately 4:00 a.m. until streets reopen late afternoon (around 4:00 p.m.).

Capitol Ave. and Market St.

Maryland St. and Pennsylvania St.

Delaware St. and Washington St.

New York St. from White River Pkwy. to Senate Ave.

Washington St. from Harding St. to West St.

Michigan St. from West St. to Grande Ave.

10 th St. from Eskenazi Hospital to Lynhurst St.

St. from Eskenazi Hospital to Lynhurst St. White River Pkwy. from New York St. to 16 th St.

St. West from South St. to New York St.

16th St. from Tibbs Ave. to Lynhurst St.

West Side Service Interruptions:

Segments of Routes 3, 10, and 25 will experience periods of interrupted bus service.

Route 3 – No service between Ohio St. and Capitol Ave. and Gasoline Alley.

Route 10 – No service between Eskenazi Health and Lynhurst Dr. and no service on Lynhurst Dr. between 10th and 16th Sts.

Route 25 – No service on W. 16th St. between Tibbs Ave. and Lynhurst Dr.

As with all special events that disrupt normal traffic flow, passengers should plan ahead and allow plenty of time for travel to their destinations. As the race progresses, some bus service may resume when the streets are re-opened.