Indy's Red Line transit system gets $50 million in federal funds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The spending bill compromise reached by Congress and announced Monday includes some positive news for Indianapolis.

The deal includes $50 million funding for the Red Line system from Broad Ripple to downtown to the University of Indianapolis.

Last year, voters approved a measure that would tax them $54 million annually to supplement the federal money.

Rep. Andre Carson called it the “first step in overdue transit modernization” and described it as a “big win” for the city.

Under the omnibus spending bill worked out by Congress and due for a vote later this week, IndyGo will get two-thirds of its request. IndyGo said all along it could do the project without federal help, but it would take longer and other improvements to the system could be delayed.

The transit system is beginning work on the Red Line in areas such as Capitol Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway where other road repairs are already underway.