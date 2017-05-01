Live Nation offers $20 tickets for more than 50 Indianapolis concerts
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Live Nation is celebrating its third annual National Concert Day with great deals on dozens of events happening this summer in Indianapolis.
They’re offering a “$20 all-in” ticket promotion for more than 50 events. The deal is available starting Tuesday, May 2 at 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on May 9.
Check out a complete list of participating shows here; list of shows in Indianapolis and Noblesville below:
- AJR Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 07/11/2017
- Blackbear Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/15/2017
- Boston Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/02/2017
- Bush Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/11/2017
- Chicago Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/14/2017
- Dark Star Orchestra Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/28/2017
- Deep Purple Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/30/2017
- Def Leppard Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/25/2017
- Dirty Heads Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/29/2017
- Dispatch Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/28/2017
- Dylan Schneider Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/13/2017
- Every Time I Die Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/19/2017
- Foreigner Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/13/2017
- Future Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/03/2017
- Future Islands Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/09/2017
- Goo Goo Dolls Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 07/25/2017
- Gov’t Mule Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/16/2017
- Hank Williams Jr. Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/18/2017
- Howard Jones Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/02/2017
- Huey Lewis & The News Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/11/2017
- I Love the 90’s Tour Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 07/16/2017
- Incubus Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/30/2017
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/30/2017
- Indigo Girls Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/10/2017
- Jeff & Larry’s Great American BBQ Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/26/2017
- John Butler Trio Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)
- John Mayer Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 09/03/2017
- Kings of Leon Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/19/2017
- KORN Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/29/2017
- LANY Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/06/2017
- Lifehouse Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/30/2017
- Maddie & Tae Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/04/2017
- Marsha Ambrosius Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/12/2017
- Matchbox Twenty Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 09/24/2017
- MercyMe Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 03/31/2017
- Miike Snow Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/20/2017
- New Kids On The Block Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis) 06/18/2017
- Nickelback Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/23/2017
- OneRepublic Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/13/2017
- Pierce the Veil Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/14/2017
- Real Friends Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/08/2017
- Robby Krieger Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/07/2017
- Sam Hunt Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/02/2017
- Seether Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 07/16/2017