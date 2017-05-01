× Live Nation offers $20 tickets for more than 50 Indianapolis concerts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Live Nation is celebrating its third annual National Concert Day with great deals on dozens of events happening this summer in Indianapolis.

They’re offering a “$20 all-in” ticket promotion for more than 50 events. The deal is available starting Tuesday, May 2 at 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on May 9.

Check out a complete list of participating shows here; list of shows in Indianapolis and Noblesville below: