Long snapper Matt Overton released as Indianapolis Colts retool roster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The retooling of the Indianapolis Colts roster continued Monday, and it included one-time Pro Bowler Matt Overton.

Overton has been the team’s long-snapper since signing as a free agent in 2012. He appeared in all 80 regular-season games and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013.

The release of Overton follows the retirement of punter Pat McAfee and means placekicker Adam Vinatieri will be working with a totally new group on special teams this season.

Also trimmed as the Colts had to make room for the undrafted free agents it signed Sunday: safety Duke Williams, linebacker Alex Bazzie, punter Devon Bell, long-snapper Joe Fortunato, cornerback Charles James, linebacker Deon King, safety Stefan McClure, cornerback Larry Scott and wide receiver Devin Street.