Man robbed, stuffed inside trunk in Fifth Third Bank parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bank courier was robbed and stuffed inside a trunk on the near north side last Friday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the incident in the 100 block of East 38th Street around 3:37 in the afternoon. When they arrived, witnesses told them the male victim was locked inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Fifth Third Bank.

IFD responded to the scene and was able to unlock the vehicle and release the victim.

The man said he was getting ready to deliver a bag of t-shirts, when the possibly armed suspects approached him. They reportedly told him to give them the bag and get inside the trunk.

The suspects reportedly pushed him inside and closed the hatch. They then fled the scene

Authorities say the victim appeared to have sustained minor injuries during the altercation.