Officials investigating tornado siren delay in Bartholomew County as residents clean up storm damage

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.-- The National Weather Service believes strong straight-line winds are to blame for the heaviest damage from storms in eastern Bartholomew County.

Damage patterns all go in one direction, and the storm left behind a wide three-mile path of damage.

"We see a fairly broad path, as much as three miles wide, in which we have sporadic damage here and there," said Dave Tucek from the National Weather Service. "And so given such a broad path, sporadic damage within that path, and everything in the same direction, it’s all indicative of a straight-line wind event.”

Rotation was reported in the area during the storm, but officials don't believe it ever became a funnel cloud.

The county's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) confirmed there was a 13-minute delay from when the tornado warning was issued to the outdoor sirens going off. This could have delayed some residents knowing about the impending weather.

An investigation is underway into what caused the delay. It could have been a technical glitch or even human error as a person must activate the outdoor sirens.

All the electronic warnings through the county's Everbridge system did go out immediately to all landline phones, weather radios and mobile phones for those who signed up.

Winds in the county during the storms reached 90-100 mph, which is on par with an EF-1 tornado had there been enough rotation.