Over 100 high paying jobs coming to Carmel with Allegion Americas expansion

CARMEL, Ind. – Allegion Americas announced Monday that it plans to expand its regional headquarters in Carmel, adding 125 new high paying jobs.

The company says those jobs will be created by 2020 and the salaries will average $83,000.

Allegion produces around-the-doorway security products for residential and commercial markets to provide safety at the places where people live and work.

The expansion comes after the purchase of a building on the southeast corner of Pennsylvania Street and College Drive, which is just south of the company’s current offices, where over 500 employees currently work.

Allegion is also planning a capital investment of $4 million in real and personal property as it expands. The City of Carmel has offered support in the form of a 10-year personal property tax phase-in for the company’s eligible investment in computer hardware as well as equipment used for information technology, engineering and research and development.

“This is great news for Allegion, the City of Carmel and our corporate community,” said Mayor Jim Brainard. “We continue to work hard to create a city that will attract both new businesses and expansions by our current corporate headquarters. We are happy Allegion has found that Carmel is where they want to grow in the future.”