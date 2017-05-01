× Pentatonix to perform at Indianapolis’ White River State Park this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pentatonix is joining the list of acts performing in the Circle City this summer.

The a cappella group will make a tour stop at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park on Aug. 10.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. They’ll be available at LiveNation.com.

The young group has sold more than 6 million albums in the U.S. in just five years. They’ve also taken home three Grammys.

Pentatonix’s newest release, “PTX Vol. 4 – Classics,” features their Grammy Award-winning performance of “Jolene” with Dolly Parton, as well as an arrangement of the John Lennon song “Imagine.”

