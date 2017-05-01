× Rain breaking and temperatures falling, a breezy first day of May ahead!

Thankfully, showers and storms this morning will be exiting before sunrise (6:45 a.m.)! We are still waterlogged but FINALLY drying out for SEVERAL hours (7 a.m. through 3 p.m.) today…some sunshine will help too, along with breezy winds. No doubt, it will be a cool, rather cloudy and breezy day with highs in the 50s. Keep in mind, additional showers move in late afternoon and for the evening but totals will be less than a 1/4 inch.

Here is the breakdown of rainfall from Friday through 5 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch still in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. Some river warnings continue and will continue through the next few days, as the rain continues to work downstream.

Here is your May breakdown…still gaining daylight and also a pretty wet month on average!