× Rockville Road bridge to reopen four months after crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After several months of construction, the Rockville Road bridge over I-465 will reopen Monday.

Drivers have been dealing with slowdowns and detours since January 10, when a truck carrying a tall load on I-465 smashed into the overpass, shutting down the interstate and Rockville Road for nearly 30 hours.

While 465 returned to normal, Rockville Road traffic was restricted for more than four months. INDOT said four of the 14 girders on the bridge needed to be torn down, reordered and replaced. The trucking company involved received 11 citations in connection with the crash.

The agency said work on the bridge was completed earlier than expected, which is especially important given the start to the month of May and the Indianapolis 500.

“We’ve been rushing since that very first day, both with our response and with our repairs, making sure that we have the infrastructure in place to handle normal traffic volumes is the first priority. Then when you have events like the Indianapolis 500 and everything in the month of May, that just makes it more critical,” said Nathan Riggs with INDOT.

As of early Monday morning, construction cones and cement barriers remained to divide the lanes, but those will soon be moved.

The bridge will reopen around 9 a.m. during a ceremony with INDOT officials and representatives from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Bridge repairs cost an estimated $1.2 million, according to INDOT. The agency will seek reimbursement for taxpayers from insurance and the truck company.