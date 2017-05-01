× Safety improvements coming to State Road 38 in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Safety improvements are coming to State Road 38 in New Castle. INDOT officials have announced that construction will begin on or after May 8 for a traffic safety improvement project at the intersections of State Road 38 and Henry County Roads 275 and 300 West.

The $1.6 million construction contract will straighten the alignment and lower the elevation of State Road 38 to increase sight distance near the intersections of Henry County Roads 275 and 300 West. The intersections are located about three miles west of State Road 3 and less than one mile east of State Road 234. A westbound State Road 38 right-turn lane to northbound County Road 300 West will also be built.

Construction will close State Road 38 for about six months. During the closure, state highway traffic will be detoured south to I-70. Two other closures on State Road 38 will extend the detour between State Road 109 (Exit 115) and U.S. 35 (Exit 149) for through highway traffic. Other state and local roads remain open for motorists with local destinations.

The intersections at County Roads 275 and 300 West will be rebuilt in two phases. County Road 275 will close May 8. County Road 300 West will not close until after August 14. The project is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2017.