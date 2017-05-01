‘The Chainsmokers’ crash prom for Illinois high school

ROSEMONT, Ill. – It’s a prom these high school students will never forget.

“The Chainsmokers” crashed the prom at Huntley High School Saturday night, thrilling students with a surprise performance at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont. The DJ duo was in town for a performance at nearby Allstate Arena, reports WGN.

Students were quick to realize that Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall were performing their own songs, including their hit “Closer.”

The school’s principal told the Daily Herald that the duo performed after a student sent them an email and asked if they’d play at prom.

Principal Scott Rowe later got a call from a representative of the group saying that The Chainsmokers wanted to play the gig. Rowe helped coordinate the performance and said it was the “toughest secret” he’s ever kept. He knew the students would “go crazy” for the surprise.

The Chainsmokers tweeted a picture from the performance and wrote, “Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not.”

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017