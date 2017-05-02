× Former Franklin Central teacher facing several criminal charges including child seduction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former Franklin Central High School teacher investigated in April is now facing multiple criminal charges.

On April 10, the The Franklin Township Community School Corporation said they received an anonymous tip on April 7 indicating the relationship between 38-year-old Kathryn Hagan, and a student.

“Franklin Township is cooperating fully with the Department of Child Services and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in their investigation,” the school corporation said in a statement after removing Hagan from her position.

Hagan is now facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, two counts of child seduction, dangerous control of a firearm (providing a firearm to a child) and dealing in a schedule IV controlled substance.

The teacher’s first day at the school was Jan. 3, 2017. The school corporation noted their process includes a full criminal background check.