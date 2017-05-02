× Global firm to establish technology hub in Indiana, creating 2,000 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 2,000 jobs are coming to central Indiana by the end of 2021.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will join officials from India-based technology firm Infosys for the announcement Tuesday morning. The company is expanding operations in the U.S. by establishing four technology and innovation hubs in the U.S. The first one will be located in Indiana.

“I’m so pleased Infosys has chosen Indiana for its business tech hub. Their projected 2,000 new jobs will support the continued momentum of our tech industry, which has grown 28 percent since 2013, and help advance Hoosier innovation,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Infosys touts itself as a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services. The company will invest more than $8.7 million to establish operations in Indiana and equip an approximately 60,000- to 80,000-square-foot space in the Indianapolis area. Multiple office locations are still under consideration. The company hopes to finalize its plans by the end of May.

“The launch of this technology hub in Indiana is a testament to Indiana’s skilled workforce and its education system. We are excited to be a part of Indiana’s work to transform the tech industry in the Midwest,” Infosys CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka said.

Proud that 10k+ Americans will become Infoscions in the next 2 yrs! Thx @GovHolcomb for a warm Hoosier welcome… https://t.co/yYxB7VY33W — Vishal Sikka (@vsikka) May 2, 2017

The tech hub will launch in August and focus on cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud and big data. It will serve companies in industries including financial services, manufacturing, health care, retail and energy.

Infosys currently employs more than 140 associates in Indiana. The company will hire developers, analysts, architects, domain consultants and other technology professionals for the new Indiana office.

The Indiana tech hub is part of a broader effort from Infosys to expand its U.S. presence. The company plans to establish a total of four tech hubs that will create 10,000 jobs over the next few years.