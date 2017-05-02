× Ricker’s to stop selling cold beer after governor signs bill to close loophole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The so-called “cold beer loophole” was closed Tuesday after Gov. Eric Holcomb placed his signature on the bill.

Jay Ricker, who started selling cold beer carry outs at Ricker’s convenience stores, says he will have to stop sales by April 2018 when his permit runs out.

Gas stations and convenience stores were only allowed to sell warm beer and chilled wine.

However, Ricker’s got around the law by installing seating and fast-service burrito service at two of its convenience stores. By installing the seating and food service, Ricker’s got around the carry-out law and obtained a restaurant classification.

The bill mandates that 60 percent of all alcohol sales under this type of restaurant classification must be for on-site consumption.

“I sign this bill with the understanding we need to review and make common-sense changes to Indiana’s alcohol laws.”