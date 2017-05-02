Ricker’s to stop selling cold beer after governor signs bill to close loophole
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The so-called “cold beer loophole” was closed Tuesday after Gov. Eric Holcomb placed his signature on the bill.
Jay Ricker, who started selling cold beer carry outs at Ricker’s convenience stores, says he will have to stop sales by April 2018 when his permit runs out.
Gas stations and convenience stores were only allowed to sell warm beer and chilled wine.
However, Ricker’s got around the law by installing seating and fast-service burrito service at two of its convenience stores. By installing the seating and food service, Ricker’s got around the carry-out law and obtained a restaurant classification.
The bill mandates that 60 percent of all alcohol sales under this type of restaurant classification must be for on-site consumption.
“I sign this bill with the understanding we need to review and make common-sense changes to Indiana’s alcohol laws.”
Republicans vowed to take up a complete overhaul of the state’s alcohol laws in the next session.
Jay Ricker issued the following statement:
“While we believe this bill merited a veto, we are heartened by Governor Holcomb’s statement that Indiana’s ridiculous and restrictive liquor laws need a common sense review. Throughout this year’s legislative session, Ricker’s has been targeted by anti-free market forces whose sole objective is to limit the choices of Hoosier consumers. We never stopped fighting them and their powerful interests, and with public sentiment clearly on our side, we will continue this fight back in our communities and into next year’s legislative session.”