Half-pound of heroin, meth found in wooden post during Henry County traffic stop

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.– Police found drugs hidden inside a wooden 4×4 during a traffic stop in Henry County.

On Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop along westbound I-70. After seeing multiple indicators of criminal activity, police asked the driver, Profirio Diaz, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, to step out of the car.

Another officer arrived with a K9 and the dog scanned the outside of the vehicle. “Scarlet” quickly alerted officers to possible drugs inside the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and saw several tools and pieces of lumber in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. A 4×4 post that was about 18 inches long appeared to have been tampered with and glued recently. Diaz told officers he was a woodworking capenter.

Officers were able to cut open the block of wood and found two large plastic wrapped bundles that had been dipped in axle grease and concealed in the wood.

Inside the bags were 252 grams (more than half a pound) of heroin and 86 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Diaz was arrested for dealing in a schedule one controlled substance and dealing in methamphetamine. According to police, the seized drugs have a street value of $33,000.