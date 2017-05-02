× Hamilton County schools seeking help through referendum

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.—Three Hamilton County school districts are turning to special elections Tuesday to raise more money for school funding.

Westfield Washington Schools, Carmel Clay Schools and Sheridan Community Schools each have separate referendum questions for voters.

Westfield Washington Schools Referendum:

Westfield Washington Schools is one of the fastest growing districts in the area. Now, school leaders say they need more money to construct new buildings across the district’s elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools.

The referendum would raise taxes $0.30 for every $100 of assessed property value, with the goal of raising $90 million over the next 20 years.

More than 1,000 new students have joined the district in the past five years, with a projected growth of 1,700 additional students over the next decade.

If the measure fails in Tuesday’s election, administrators say they might have to resort to using portable classrooms to adjust to expanding student populations. Administrators say they would also return this fall with another referendum proposal for voters.

Carmel Clay Schools Referendum:

Carmel Clay Schools are asking taxpayers to replace an expiring referendum.

The measure on the ballot Tuesday would assess a $0.19 tax for every $100 of assessed property value to go towards academic and support programs, teaching positions and other “educational needs” of Carmel Clay Schools.

Looking closely, it’s a three cent increase over the previous referendum which is set to expire at the end of the year. The district says its retiring other debts, which means the overall education tax rate will remain the same $0.83 for every $100 of assessed value that residents currently pay.

The district says it needs voters to pass the measure to avoid program and personnel cuts. If the measure fails, administrators say they would have to eliminate 260 positions. Also hanging in the balance, funding for certain Advanced Placement and dual credit courses, sports, performing arts and other school sponsored clubs.

The current referendum, which would essentially be extended if the proposed measure passes Tuesday, generates $14.5 million annually for the district.

Sheridan Community Schools Referendum:

Sheridan Community Schools is also looking for taxpayer help.

If passed, the tax rate would increase $0.25 for every $100 of assessed property value.

The district’s referendum would raise property taxes for the next seven years to help the district maintain its teaching staff, classroom sizes and academic related programs.