× ‘Heartbroken’ but ‘encouraged’: Former Colts long snapper Matt Overton writes about release

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The news came as a surprise for many Indianapolis Colts fans when the team announced it was releasing long snapper Matt Overton.

Overton, who signed with the team in 2012 and made the Pro Bowl in 2013, was a fan favorite among Colts fans and well known for his work for the law enforcement community.

Even the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was in denial, tweeting about Overton’s release Monday.

“@MattOverton_LS has been a huge supporter of law enforcement & @IMPDnews,” the agency wrote. “He will be missed.”

IMPD punctuated the message with several hashtags, including #sayitaintso, #headscratcher and #respect.

Overton took to Twitter Monday evening and posted a heartfelt message thanking the team and fans for his time with the Colts.

“Words can’t express my feelings and emotions right now,” Overton wrote. “I’m incredibly heartbroken but I am encouraged.”

Overton wrote that he’s been a longshot since the very beginning and has been told numerous times that he wasn’t good enough.

“Only the strong in faith and those who persevere make it,” he wrote. “This is just another test, another challenge and another comma in my journey.”

Overton wrote that he’ll use his release as motivation and said he’s ready to compete. He thanked several members of the organization, including coach Chuck Pagano, owner Jim Irsay and former general manager Ryan Grigson.

“The opportunity to live my dream couldn’t have happened in a better place,” he wrote. “The past five years have been a blessing beyond what I could have imagined or ever wished for.”

He thanked local law enforcement, including IMPD and Indiana State Police, and also had a message for Colts fans.

“THANK YOU to Colts Nation, the incredible city of Indianapolis and the great state of Indiana. You embraced me from day one. You are truly the greatest fans.”