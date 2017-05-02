Morning showers end; windy, cool conditions continue!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers are beginning to wind down across the state this morning! Only a limited chance of a shower remains for the afternoon hours (mainly north), as more sunshine builds in for central Indiana in spots.

Although drier air is working in, another wind-driven day is expected with gusts again up to 35 mph at times! Cool air is still being wrapped into this deep low across southern Canada, so expect a day of temperatures running below the average of 69°.

Additional rains return tomorrow afternoon and into the evening (Wednesday)! This could be the beginning of another long stretch of rain that could take us through Friday night or basically 48 hours! Rainfall totals below are only estimates but should give you a good idea of what is potentially headed your way!

As of now, the mini-marathon morning looks dry but very cool (36°) with early sunshine! Scattered showers will develop by the afternoon, as temperatures remain chilly and winds remain breezy...