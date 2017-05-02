× Passenger killed, 3 others hurt after early morning crash in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman early Tuesday morning.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team, the wreck happened just north of the intersection of East County Road 1000 North and State Road 9 near the Hancock/Madison County line.

The car was traveling south on State Road 9, left the road and then struck a utility pole around 1 a.m. A female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and two male passengers were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The area where the crash happened is just past a curve. Police said evidence indicated that the car lost control as it was leaving the curve and then struck the utility pole, breaking it in half and causing a power outage in the area. The passenger who died in the crash was sitting where the impact occurred.

The driver cooperated with the investigation and submitted to a voluntary chemical test due to the severity of the crash. Police said the investigation is ongoing.