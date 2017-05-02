× Plans for ‘celebration of life’ for Brody Stephens to be released Wednesday

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. – Plans for a special ceremony to honor 8-year-old Brody Stephens will be released during a news conference on Wednesday.

Stephens battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia twice – once as a baby and a second time in December 2015. And he beat it twice. But sadly he passed away at Riley Hospital on Saturday after suffering complications from a viral infection.

Family and friends are currently in the process of planning services and a “celebration of life” for Stephens. A media conference will be held on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss those plans.

The meeting will take place at New Palestine High School,

The Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Team will assist with the celebration of life memorial and the funeral.

“The team is humbled and honored to have been asked to assist with Brody’s services. Brody was a great young man who impacted many lives in his short stay on here on Earth,” said Chairman Joe Hamer.