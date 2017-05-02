× Raytheon shows off military helicopter as Congress sets to approve billions more in defense spending

INDIANAPOLIS – Employees at Raytheon’s Indianapolis facility saw first-hand the results of their work Tuesday afternoon when an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter landed on the facility’s grounds.

Members of the New York Air National Guard showed off the military aircraft, equipped with cyber-security and technological systems built in Indianapolis, which missions include personnel recovery.

“It’s a great support for the hundreds of people who actually touched those systems,” Rimas Guzulaitis said, Raytheon’s senior director of platform systems. “They get to see them in context, meet the folks that fly the system, see how the whole puzzle piece fits together.”

The public show comes as Congress is poised to approve billions of dollars more in military spending as part of the $1.1 trillion budget deal reached Sunday night between Congressional Republicans and Democrats.

Raytheon, which also makes the tomahawk cruise missile and helped build the 59 missiles the U.S. fired at a Syrian air base last month, has seen shares reach an all-time high in recent weeks amidst increasing instability worldwide and a defense-centered administration.

“We brought lawmakers together from both sides of the aisle to deliver a budget that funds the rebuilding of the United States military,” President Trump said Tuesday during an event at the White House.

While Raytheon’s focus in Indianapolis is on modernizing current military aircraft with new cyber-security and warfare technology, Tuesday’s event was a critical public display as defense contractors nationwide look to cash in on new national security spending.

Congress is preparing to vote on the budget deal by the end of the week, and those close to the plan said Indiana will see some direct impact with ties to defense contracts, although specific details remain.

The opportunity for new defense contracts also brings new pressure for companies to prove worthy of taxpayer dollars, and as in Indianapolis Tuesday, highlights the need to secure and consistently modernize current military aircraft.

“They can’t buy everything they want,” Guzulaitis said. “They have to keep everything they have functioning.”