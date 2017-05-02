RECIPE: Fruit & Yogurt Power Jar

Fruit & Yogurt Power Jar
- Blackberries 1 Ounce (v)
- Peaches, diced ½” 1 Ounce (v)
- Yogurt, Greek vanilla 1 Cup, divided
- Blueberries 1 Ounce (v)
- Strawberries, sliced 1 Ounce (v) 4-6 slices
- Honey roasted granola (see recipe) 2 Ounces (v)
- English Muffin 1 Each
Directions
- In an ABE logo mason jar, layer blackberries, peaches, ½ cup of yogurt followed by blueberries and strawberries and ½ cup of yogurt.
- Top with 2 ounces of granola.
- Place mason jar on a medium round plate at the 12 o’clock position.
- Shingle English muffin open face at the 2 o’clock position. Place tea spoon along the bottom of the plate.
- Serve with local honey bear on the side.
NOTE: The fruit and yogurt may be prepped ahead of time. Follow step 1 and stop. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, label and date. Shelf life is two days.
At time of service, remove plastic wrap and top with granola.