RECIPE: Fruit & Yogurt Power Jar

Fruit & Yogurt Power Jar

Blackberries 1 Ounce (v)

Peaches, diced ½” 1 Ounce (v)

Yogurt, Greek vanilla 1 Cup, divided

Blueberries 1 Ounce (v)

Strawberries, sliced 1 Ounce (v) 4-6 slices

Honey roasted granola (see recipe) 2 Ounces (v)

English Muffin 1 Each

Directions

In an ABE logo mason jar, layer blackberries, peaches, ½ cup of yogurt followed by blueberries and strawberries and ½ cup of yogurt. Top with 2 ounces of granola. Place mason jar on a medium round plate at the 12 o’clock position. Shingle English muffin open face at the 2 o’clock position. Place tea spoon along the bottom of the plate. Serve with local honey bear on the side.

NOTE: The fruit and yogurt may be prepped ahead of time. Follow step 1 and stop. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, label and date. Shelf life is two days.

At time of service, remove plastic wrap and top with granola.

Recipe from Another Broken Egg Cafe