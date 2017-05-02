× Woman wanted after depositing stolen check at ATM on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a woman wanted for theft and fraud.

On March 14 just before 7 a.m., police say the suspect deposited a stolen check at the PNC Bank ATM located at 950 North Shadeland Avenue.

She made the deposit into a second victim’s account, and then withdrew money from that account.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online.